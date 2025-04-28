Drones again attacked the "Kremniy" plant in Bryansk, Russia
Drones again attacked the "Kremniy" plant in Bryansk, Russia

Читати українською
Source:  KOVALENKO

In Bryansk, Russia, drones again attacked the Silicon plant, which produces microelectronics for missile systems, the Pantsir air defense system, Iskander missiles, radar and electronic warfare systems, and UAVs.

  • The "Kremniy" plant in Bryansk was again attacked by unknown drones.
  • It produces microelectronics for Russian missile systems.

This was announced by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The "Kremniy" plant in Bryansk was again attacked by unknown drones. It produces microelectronics for missile systems, the "Pantsir" air defense system, Iskander missiles, as well as radar and electronic warfare systems, and Russian UAVs.

Andriy Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko

Head of the Central Development Center

As Kovalenko recalled, there have already been many attacks on this facility, the plant had previously suspended operations.

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country boasted that 102 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Bryansk region on the night of April 28.

Recall that in January, the Kremniy El plant in Bryansk, Russia, which produces microelectronics for missile systems and UAVs, suspended operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

