On the night of May 2, unknown drones successfully attacked the military unit of the Russian space intelligence service, better known as the “Zvezda” facility. It is located in the Stavropol Territory of the aggressor country.

Russia's space intelligence system under attack

What is important to understand is that on the night of May 2, a powerful “cotton” thundered in the occupied Crimea, as well as in some regions of Russia.

In total, the aggressor country was attacked by more than 120 drones. Most of them targeted enemy airfields. Despite this, Russia's space intelligence also got its share.

It is worth noting that the attacked military unit is one of the main stations of the Russian space electronic reconnaissance system.

As reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the system originated in Soviet times in the early 1970s under the code name "Zvezda".

It was created for global interception of signals from satellites, intercontinental communications, and even signal exchange between foreign military facilities.

Moreover, it is indicated that the “Zvezda” facility is a de facto center for analyzing space information, which is part of the structure of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.