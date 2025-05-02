On the night of May 2, unknown drones successfully attacked the military unit of the Russian space intelligence service, better known as the “Zvezda” facility. It is located in the Stavropol Territory of the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- Experts emphasize the strategic importance of the Zvezda facility for Russian intelligence operations, including monitoring war zones, conducting information and psychological operations, and engaging in cyber espionage.
- The recent drone attack on the Zvezda space reconnaissance system underscores the evolving nature of modern warfare and the challenges posed by advanced technologies in military conflicts.
Russia's space intelligence system under attack
What is important to understand is that on the night of May 2, a powerful “cotton” thundered in the occupied Crimea, as well as in some regions of Russia.
In total, the aggressor country was attacked by more than 120 drones. Most of them targeted enemy airfields. Despite this, Russia's space intelligence also got its share.
It is worth noting that the attacked military unit is one of the main stations of the Russian space electronic reconnaissance system.
As reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the system originated in Soviet times in the early 1970s under the code name "Zvezda".
It was created for global interception of signals from satellites, intercontinental communications, and even signal exchange between foreign military facilities.
Moreover, it is indicated that the “Zvezda” facility is a de facto center for analyzing space information, which is part of the structure of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.
According to Kovalenko, this is not only a technical base, but also a part of the strategic architecture of Russian intelligence, which is used both to monitor the situation in war zones and to prepare information for information and psychological operations, and is involved in cyber espionage.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-