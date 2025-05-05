"Ukraine will dominate the Black Sea". The DIU promised to improve Magura drones

Ukrainians, together with their allies, will dominate the Black Sea, not the Russians. This was stated on TV by the representative of the Ministry of Defense's GUR, Yevhen Yerin.

DIU promised to improve Magura drones

Commenting on the destruction of two Russian fighter jets in the Black Sea by Magura naval drones, the GUR representative emphasized the right direction of the Defense Forces' efforts.

A huge, colossal amount of work has been done. The Black Sea has long ceased to be safe for an aggressor country. Starting with the first ships, helicopters, and now airplanes that were hit, it proves that we are moving in the right direction. We are moving relentlessly, and this movement will continue.

He promised further improvements to the Magura family of naval drones and the dominance of Ukraine, together with its allies, in the Black Sea, not the Russians.

Drones of the Magura family are no longer one or two modifications, but multi-purpose drones that are used in different situations. And they have far from the only options and possibilities of use. There will be more, the movement continues, the development is relentless. The enemy needs to prepare and not relax, because the Ukrainians with their allies, not the Russians, will dominate the Black Sea. Share

Recall that soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense destroyed two Russian Su-30 fighters using AIM-9 Sidewinder infrared-guided air-to-air missiles launched from Magura-7 unmanned sea platforms.