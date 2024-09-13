The combat drone Magura V5 has become an object of art — a video

Artist, Honored Master of Folk Art of Ukraine, Rustem Skybin, turned the Magura maritime drone of the Main Intelligence Directorate into an art object - now one of the drones that will destroy Russian ships has a Crimean Tatar combat ornament on board.

The Kefinian tulip appeared on the battleship Magura

As the basis of the painting, the artist laid a Crimean or Kefinian tulip, which symbolizes a young man, a defender.

The creative composition on the attack naval drone represents prowess, the will to win and allied support.

The art project with "Magura" aims to remind about the successes of Ukraine during the war with Russia in the Black Sea, achieved by the skill of our soldiers and technological weapons.

MAGURA V5 is the first and currently the only surface drone in the world that destroyed enemy ships in combat.

Among the advantages of the Ukrainian drone is its unique hydrodynamic body, which provides high maneuverability and a level of camouflage during missions.

The artistic painting of the MAGURA V5 case took place within the support of the "Crimean Platform" Summit. Share

Thanks to this innovative weapon, the special forces of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have already hit 18 Russian ships and vessels off the coast of Crimea, 9 of which were completely destroyed. The total damage caused by the aggressor "Magura" is estimated at more than half a billion dollars.

The production of Ukrainian drones reached a completely new level

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that Ukraine was able to create drones that have already successfully attacked Russian military facilities at a distance of up to 1,800 km.

Unmanned systems, the development of which is now being worked on by the best experts, in particular representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, already allow striking military objects of the aggressor state at a distance of up to 1,800 km.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence also drew attention to the fact that enemy military airfields, which are a source of constant threat to peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages, regularly flinch from air attacks.