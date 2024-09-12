The DIU disclosed the details of the destruction of the Russian A-50 and Su-57 aircraft

Ukrainian intelligence destroyed a number of targets in Russia with the help of drones. In particular, with the help of Beaver drones.

DIU destroyed a number of Russian military targets with Beaver drones

A-50 in Taganrog, SU-57, and Putin's pride — the Voronezh radar. All of them have one thing in common: the last thing they saw before going out of order was beavers. Share

The GUR said that UJ-26 "Beaver" kamikaze drones were used to strike targets in Russia. Which in the hands of Ukrainian intelligence fighters have been successfully "nightmaring" the enemy on his own territory for over a year.

The Ukrainian drone "Beaver" is an attack unmanned aerial vehicle designed to perform various military tasks, in particular, to strike important targets behind the enemy's rear. It is designed to conduct reconnaissance operations, adjust artillery fire, and launch strikes against ground targets.

"Beaver" is actively used in military operations in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the fight against Russian aggression. This drone is part of a new generation of Ukrainian drones, which significantly increases the capabilities of the Armed Forces in war.

What is known about the DIU of the Russian Su-30SM aircraft shot down by fighters

During the operation in the waters of the Black Sea, the soldiers of the special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence destroyed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft by hitting it with MANPADS.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers lost contact with their warship on September 11, 2024 at around 5 am.

Roughly three hours later, the Russians began a search and rescue operation involving the An-26 aircraft, as well as Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.

At lunch time, the invaders reported to the command about a characteristic stain from aviation fuel discovered in the sea, 70 km northwest of Cape Tarkhankut, and soon they saw the wreckage of the destroyed Su-30SM. Share

The fighter that fell into the sea belonged to the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force, which is based at the airfield of the city of Saka in the temporarily occupied Crimea.