Ukrainian intelligence destroyed a number of targets in Russia with the help of drones. In particular, with the help of Beaver drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence utilized Beaver drones to effectively destroy Russian planes and radar systems on their own territory, showcasing the country's capability in countering Russian aggression.
- The downing of the Russian Su-30SM aircraft in the Black Sea highlights the successful activities of the special intelligence unit of the Ukrainian army, utilizing advanced military equipment such as drones.
- The use of 'Beaver' drones by Ukrainian intelligence signifies a new generation of military technology, enhancing the defense capabilities of the Armed Forces and enabling effective resistance against Russia's aggressive actions.
- The destruction of Russian military targets, including the A-50 in Taganrog, Su-57, and the Voronezh radar, by Beaver drones demonstrates the strategic approach of Ukrainian intelligence in combating Russian aggression.
- The operation in the Black Sea, where Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft, showcases the precision and impact of Ukrainian intelligence actions using MANPADS and advanced military tactics.
DIU destroyed a number of Russian military targets with Beaver drones
The GUR said that UJ-26 "Beaver" kamikaze drones were used to strike targets in Russia. Which in the hands of Ukrainian intelligence fighters have been successfully "nightmaring" the enemy on his own territory for over a year.
The Ukrainian drone "Beaver" is an attack unmanned aerial vehicle designed to perform various military tasks, in particular, to strike important targets behind the enemy's rear. It is designed to conduct reconnaissance operations, adjust artillery fire, and launch strikes against ground targets.
"Beaver" is actively used in military operations in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the fight against Russian aggression. This drone is part of a new generation of Ukrainian drones, which significantly increases the capabilities of the Armed Forces in war.
What is known about the DIU of the Russian Su-30SM aircraft shot down by fighters
During the operation in the waters of the Black Sea, the soldiers of the special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence destroyed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft by hitting it with MANPADS.
It is noted that the Russian occupiers lost contact with their warship on September 11, 2024 at around 5 am.
Roughly three hours later, the Russians began a search and rescue operation involving the An-26 aircraft, as well as Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.
The fighter that fell into the sea belonged to the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force, which is based at the airfield of the city of Saka in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
