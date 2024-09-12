GUR fighters destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter — video

During the operation in the waters of the Black Sea, the soldiers of the special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence destroyed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft by a hit from a MANPADS.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers lost contact with their warship on September 11, 2024 at around 5 am.

Roughly three hours later, the Russians launched a search and rescue operation involving the An-26 aircraft, as well as Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.

At lunch time, the invaders reported to the command about a characteristic stain from aviation fuel discovered in the sea, 70 kilometers northwest of Cape Tarkhankut, and soon they also saw the wreckage of the destroyed Su-30SM.

The fighter that fell into the sea belonged to the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force, which is based at the airfield of the city of Saka in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The cost of such an aircraft is approximately 50 million dollars.

What preceded it

On September 11, the mass media reported that a Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Federation disappeared near Sevastopol

Enemy Su-30SM together with Su-35, being over the sea north of Sevastopol, launched Kh-31P missiles over mainland Ukraine.

The Russian Su-30SM fired 4 missiles out of 6 available, after which it disappeared from the radar screen. The fighter was based at the airfield in Krymsk (Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation).