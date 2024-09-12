GUR fighters destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter — video

During the operation in the waters of the Black Sea, the soldiers of the special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence destroyed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft by a hit from a MANPADS.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's main intelligence agency destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet in the Black Sea using MANPADS.
- The Russian occupiers lost contact with the plane early in the morning, after which they began a search and rescue operation.
- The Su-30SM, which belonged to the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment, was based in occupied Crimea.
- The plane fired missiles over mainland Ukraine before disappearing from radar.
- An illustrative fact is the value of approximately 50 million dollars worth of the fighter jet, which was destroyed as a result of the GUR operation.
What is known about the GUR of the Russian Su-30SM aircraft shot down by fighters
It is noted that the Russian occupiers lost contact with their warship on September 11, 2024 at around 5 am.
Roughly three hours later, the Russians launched a search and rescue operation involving the An-26 aircraft, as well as Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters.
At lunch time, the invaders reported to the command about a characteristic stain from aviation fuel discovered in the sea, 70 kilometers northwest of Cape Tarkhankut, and soon they also saw the wreckage of the destroyed Su-30SM.
The fighter that fell into the sea belonged to the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force, which is based at the airfield of the city of Saka in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
The cost of such an aircraft is approximately 50 million dollars.
What preceded it
On September 11, the mass media reported that a Su-30SM fighter jet of the Russian Federation disappeared near Sevastopol
Enemy Su-30SM together with Su-35, being over the sea north of Sevastopol, launched Kh-31P missiles over mainland Ukraine.
The Russian Su-30SM fired 4 missiles out of 6 available, after which it disappeared from the radar screen. The fighter was based at the airfield in Krymsk (Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation).
According to the sources of the "Crimean Wind" publication, Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters from the airfield of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Kacha took part in the search operation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-