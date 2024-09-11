A Russian Su-30SM fighter jet disappeared near Sevastopol. What happened

On the night of September 11, a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet disappeared near Sevastopol. Probably a military plane crashed.

The public writes that the enemy Su-30SM together with the Su-35, being over the sea north of Sevastopol, launched Kh-31P missiles over mainland Ukraine.

The Russian Su-30SM fired 4 missiles out of 6 available, after which it disappeared from the radar screen. The fighter was based at the airfield in Krymsk (Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation).

According to the sources of the "Crimean Wind" publication, Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters from the airfield of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Kacha took part in the search operation.

Now, in the flight parts, there is a commotion regarding the non-return of the board to the airfield, searches are being conducted at sea. It is difficult to say what kind of attack happened. Perhaps the F-16 engaged the aggressor. Or a Russian pilot decided to kill himself by ramming into the Black Sea. Share

In the square shown on the map, an oil slick with a diameter of about 3 km was found, as well as the wreckage of the plane, in particular the wing. They could not raise anything.

It also became known the time when the Russian Su-30SM fighter jet disappeared — it was 11:42 p.m. on September 10.

