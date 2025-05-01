The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 05/01/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repel two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Novoosinove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and towards Hrekivka and Zelenaya Dolyna during the day, seven battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Verkhnyokamyansky and Serebryanka. In total, one clash occurred since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkovo, and towards Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped two enemy offensives, and three more clashes are currently ongoing.