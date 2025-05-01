The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor has now reached 93.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully holding back Russian aggressors in the Pokrovsky direction, with 20 attacks repelled out of 26 recorded.
- Combat clashes have intensified on the frontlines, with a total of 93 engagements reported between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
- Enemy forces are attempting to advance near multiple settlements, leading to ongoing battles and air strikes in various directions including Kharkiv, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and Torets.
Current situation on the front on May 1
Operational information as of 16:00 05/01/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repel two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards Novovasylivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Novoosinove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and towards Hrekivka and Zelenaya Dolyna during the day, seven battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are holding their defenses steadfastly and inflicting losses on the enemy.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Verkhnyokamyansky and Serebryanka. In total, one clash occurred since the beginning of the day.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkovo, and towards Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped two enemy offensives, and three more clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Torets direction, three clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Druzhba and towards Diliivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Malynovka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyevka, Nadiyevka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriyevka, as well as towards Myrolyubivka and Alekseyevka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 20 enemy attacks, six clashes are ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes with guided bombs on the settlement of Pokrovsk.
In the Novopavlivka direction, six enemy attacks took place in the areas of Privolny and Vilny Pole, two clashes are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Novopol, Rozivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Zelenye.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Zaliznychne was subjected to air strikes.
Four enemy attacks successfully stopped the Defense Forces in the Orikhiv direction — the invaders tried to advance near Lobkovo, Kamyanskoye and Stepovoye. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Novoandreyevka.
In the Dnieper direction, the invaders launched air strikes on Kherson and Tyahynka
In the Kursk direction today, 21 clashes took place, including five that are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 13 air strikes, dropping 18 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 116 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
