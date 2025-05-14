The situation at the front — more than 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 15.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried seven times to advance on Ukrainian positions in the area of Chasovy Yar, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora, and Kurdyumivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defenses near Bilogorivka in the Siversky direction. Two enemy attacks have been successfully repelled.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on the positions of our troops near Novaya Kruglyakivka, Lozova, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazy, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hryhorivka during the day. Two of them are still ongoing.

The enemy attack was repelled by Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv direction , in the Vovchansk area, and another battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 15 assault actions of the aggressor. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 22 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 20 enemy attacks, two more clashes are still ongoing. Airstrikes by the KABs have hit Pokrovsk, Filiya, Zvirovo, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders eight times in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Novopil, and Vilne Pole. Four clashes are still ongoing. Novopil was hit by an air strike.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided rockets on Hulyaipil and Vysokye.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the Stepovoye area.

In the Dnieper direction, the invaders once tried to advance towards the positions of Ukrainian units, but were repulsed.