The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 8 Russian tanks within 24 hours

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 1,170 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 8 tanks, 27 armored personnel carriers, 48 artillery systems, and 3 enemy air defense systems.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 12, 2025 were approximately:
personnel — about 967,060 (+1,170) people eliminated;
tanks — 10,800 (+8) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,473 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 27,718 (+48) units;
MLRS — 1,381 units;
air defense systems — 1,162 (+3) units;
aircraft — 372 units;
helicopters — 335 units;
operational-tactical-level UAVs — 35,678 (+141) units;
cruise missiles — 3,197 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tankers — 48,118 (+171) units;
special equipment — 3,884 (+6) units.
Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that from the beginning of the day on May 11 until the evening, 111 battles took place on the front.
The Defense Forces said that the Pokrovsky direction remains the "hottest" — this is where the largest number of assaults and attacks from the enemy are recorded.
