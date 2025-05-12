The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 8 Russian tanks within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 8 Russian tanks within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 1,170 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 8 tanks, 27 armored personnel carriers, 48 ​​artillery systems, and 3 enemy air defense systems.

Points of attention

  • The article highlights the Ukrainian Defense Forces' significant success in eliminating 1,170 Russian invaders and destroying 8 tanks within just 24 hours.
  • Details on the total combat losses inflicted on the enemy from February 24, 2022, to May 12, 2025, including personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and more are provided.
  • The Defense Forces reported 111 battles taking place on the front on a single day, emphasizing the intensity of the ongoing conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

  • Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 12, 2025 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 967,060 (+1,170) people eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,800 (+8) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,473 (+27) units;

  • artillery systems — 27,718 (+48) units;

  • MLRS — 1,381 units;

  • air defense systems — 1,162 (+3) units;

  • aircraft — 372 units;

  • helicopters — 335 units;

  • operational-tactical-level UAVs — 35,678 (+141) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,197 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tankers — 48,118 (+171) units;

  • special equipment — 3,884 (+6) units.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that from the beginning of the day on May 11 until the evening, 111 battles took place on the front.

The Defense Forces said that the Pokrovsky direction remains the "hottest" — this is where the largest number of assaults and attacks from the enemy are recorded.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Almost 120 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU on the battlefield — infographics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 9, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation at the front — more than 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?