The situation at the front — more than 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 10.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defense forces successfully stopped all enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The enemy tried to advance four times in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Diliivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovy Yar and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyny. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched one attack today, which Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

In the Lyman direction, three clashes began today, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy attacked towards the settlements of Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near Vovchansk. Another enemy attack is still ongoing in the area of ​​the settlement of Kamyanka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy launched clashes of varying intensity 31 times towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Kotlyarivka, Myrne, Zorya and near the settlements of Malynovka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka. Our defenders repelled 27 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and towards Bahatyrya, Shevchenko, Novopol. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the settlements of Malynivka and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy today carried out two attacks in the area of ​​the Stepove settlement and towards Novodanylivka. They were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovskie direction, the enemy carried out one futile attack towards the positions of our defenders.