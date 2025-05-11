What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the current day, Ukrainian defenders were able to repel at least 67 attacks by Russian invaders on various front lines.
Points of attention
- Continuous fighting is ongoing in different areas, illustrating the ongoing conflict and the determination of both sides.
- The report highlights the bravery and commitment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in defending their territories against the aggressors.
The General Staff described the situation on the battlefield
According to Ukrainian soldiers, the most difficult situation remains in the Pokrov direction.
On this section of the front, the Russians made 36 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of more than ten settlements. The fighters managed to shoot down 27 attacks, the fighting continues.
It is also indicated that:
On the Kharkiv direction, one attack was repelled near Vovchansk;
At least 6 assaults were recorded in Lymanske, 4 clashes are ongoing.
As for the Siversky direction, two attacks were repelled there, one battle is still ongoing.
Kramatorsk direction — there the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted three assaults, another clash is in progress.
Toretsk — five attacks of the occupiers were repelled.
Novopavlovsk — two assaults were unsuccessful for the enemy.
Orikhivskyi — Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks.
Prydniprovskyi — one attack was stopped.
Kursk direction — four battles were recorded, two of them are ongoing.
