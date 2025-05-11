What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the current day, Ukrainian defenders were able to repel at least 67 attacks by Russian invaders on various front lines.

The General Staff described the situation on the battlefield

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the most difficult situation remains in the Pokrov direction.

On this section of the front, the Russians made 36 attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of more than ten settlements. The fighters managed to shoot down 27 attacks, the fighting continues.

It is also indicated that: