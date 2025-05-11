Putin Shocks Kremlin with Surprise Address to Ukraine

According to Sky News, most members of the Russian dictator's team were not prepared for Vladimir Putin to publicly suggest that Ukraine hold direct talks in Istanbul on May 15.

Why Putin is offering Ukraine direct talks

According to analysts and journalists, the unexpected proposal of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin is his last desperate attempt to avoid obligations regarding a 30-day ceasefire.

Putin was not prepared for the fact that Ukraine, together with its allies, including the United States, would demand such a long cessation of hostilities from Russia, starting from May 12.

Trying to escape this impasse, the dictator is offering talks in Istanbul, hoping that in this way he will make everyone forget about the demand for a ceasefire.

It is worth noting that Turkey was informed after the fact that it could become the venue for a meeting of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

This means that the idea of ​​such talks came to Putin at the last moment, and therefore shocked not only the world, but also the Kremlin itself.