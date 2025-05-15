The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from May 14 to 15, the Russian army lost 1,220 soldiers, a helicopter, and 140 drones at the front. In total, the enemy lost 263 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army suffered substantial losses in a recent 24-hour period, including 1,220 soldiers, a helicopter, and 140 drones at the front.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 15, 2025, are estimated to be over 970 thousand personnel and numerous pieces of equipment.

Current Russian losses at the front

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/15/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 970,590 (+1,220) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,812 (+8) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,514 (+13) units;

  • artillery systems — 27,872 (+45) units;

  • MLRS — 1384 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1166 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 372 units;

  • helicopters — 336 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,000 (+140) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,197 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,547 (+165) units;

  • special equipment — 3892 (+8) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front and losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of May 13, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine report colossal losses of Russian troops
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of May 14, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?