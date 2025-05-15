The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from May 14 to 15, the Russian army lost 1,220 soldiers, a helicopter, and 140 drones at the front. In total, the enemy lost 263 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.

Current Russian losses at the front

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/15/25 were approximately: