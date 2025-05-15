The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, from May 14 to 15, the Russian army lost 1,220 soldiers, a helicopter, and 140 drones at the front. In total, the enemy lost 263 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Russian army suffered substantial losses in a recent 24-hour period, including 1,220 soldiers, a helicopter, and 140 drones at the front.
- The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 15, 2025, are estimated to be over 970 thousand personnel and numerous pieces of equipment.
Current Russian losses at the front
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/15/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 970,590 (+1,220) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,812 (+8) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,514 (+13) units;
artillery systems — 27,872 (+45) units;
MLRS — 1384 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1166 (+1) units;
aircraft — 372 units;
helicopters — 336 (+1) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,000 (+140) units;
cruise missiles — 3,197 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,547 (+165) units;
special equipment — 3892 (+8) units.
