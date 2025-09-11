Situation at the front — the AFU repelled almost 90 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two combat clashes took place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions , one of which is still ongoing. Today, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 70 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. At the same time, our units conducted active operations in the areas of several settlements in the Sumy region. They were successful, advancing up to 150 meters in some areas and inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, eight combat clashes took place in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Odradne, and three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Two combat clashes are ongoing in the Kupyansk direction . In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced four times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Novaya Kruglyakivka and in the direction of Kurylivka.

Ten combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Shandryholove and Drobysheve.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks today in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Viymka, and another combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. The enemy was conducting offensive operations, trying to advance in the Stupochok area.