The AFU have repelled over 80 assaults by the Russian army in 13 directions since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five enemy attacks today, four clashes are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping eighteen guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 118 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Odradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Myrne and Borivska Andriivka, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has today carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Seredne, Kolodyazi, and Shandryholove, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, Russian units attempted to advance on the positions of our troops six times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Viymka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the Maiske area and in the Stupochy and Predtechyny directions, two clashes are still ongoing.