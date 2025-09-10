The AFU have repelled over 80 assaults by the Russian army in 13 directions since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The total number of combat engagements is now 82.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully repelled over 80 assaults by the Russian army in 13 different directions since the beginning of the day.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively deterring the Russian occupiers' advance through active defense measures.
- Detailed operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the ongoing clashes and engagements in various directions like North Slobozhansk, Kursk, Lyman, and more.
Current situation on the front on September 10
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five enemy attacks today, four clashes are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping eighteen guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 118 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Odradne.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Myrne and Borivska Andriivka, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army has today carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Seredne, Kolodyazi, and Shandryholove, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, Russian units attempted to advance on the positions of our troops six times in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Viymka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the Maiske area and in the Stupochy and Predtechyny directions, two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses seven times in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 26 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotiy Kolodyaz, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 22 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops, four more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Oleksandrograd, Maliivka, Olhivske, Novoivanivka and in the direction of Ivanivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Belogirye area. Zaliznychne was hit by unguided missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once conducted offensive operations in the Plavni area and was repulsed.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Antonivka and Sadovye.
