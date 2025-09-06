The AFU have repelled 68 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodyazi and towards Shandryholovy and Derylovy. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers once unsuccessfully tried to break through our defenses in the Kupyansk area.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops, and three more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, three combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 8 air strikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and also carried out 80 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks, and five more clashes are ongoing. Invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Pereyzne, and in the direction of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlement of Bondarne.

In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 34 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promyn, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and in the direction of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirovoye, Molodetsky, Novopavlivka, and Filia. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 32 enemy attacks, two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyy Hai, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha and towards Filia and Novoselivka. Our soldiers repelled seven enemy assaults, and another attack is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk.