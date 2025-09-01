The AFU have repelled 62 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 09/01/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, two more battles are ongoing. The invading units tried to advance near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times towards the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebryanka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out six assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. One clash is still ongoing.

Our soldiers today stopped three attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk in the South-Slobozhansk direction.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks, and another clash is still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped a total of four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 94 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems. At the same time, Ukrainian units have carried out active operations and have had success in some areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made three futile attempts to break through the defenses of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Mykolaivka and Stupochka.

In the Torets direction , in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyny Yar, our soldiers stopped three enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 25 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zapovedne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne in the direction of the settlements of Promenia, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 22 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Piddubne, Shevchenko and in the direction of the settlements of Filiya, Komyshuvakha. One combat clash is still ongoing.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil direction , but carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of Bilogirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made an unsuccessful attempt to advance towards the settlement of Plavni.