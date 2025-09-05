Situation at the front — the AFU repelled 103 assaults by the Russian army in 10 directions

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 103 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled 103 assaults by the Russian army in 10 different directions, preventing the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.
- Combat clashes and airstrikes were reported in various directions, with Ukrainian units actively defending their positions and repelling numerous attacks.
- Defense forces are holding back the invading enemy troops in North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, Torets, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivka, and Orikhiv directions.
Current situation on the front on September 5
Operational information as of 16:00 09/05/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and also carried out 136 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active operations and had success in certain areas.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops, and another combat clash is still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses six times without success in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Radkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnykivka. Ukrainian units carried out active operations and were successful in some areas.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Andriivka, Druzhelyubivka, Kolodyazi, Drobysheve and towards Olhivka and Shandryholovy. Four combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks, and four more clashes are ongoing. Invading units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and in the direction of Dibrova.
In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Shevchenko, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and in the direction of Filia and Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 19 enemy attacks, seven combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograd, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Shevchenko, Maliivka, and Komyshuvakha. Our soldiers repelled 15 enemy assaults, and six more attacks are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk.
