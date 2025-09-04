The AFU destroyed 840 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from September 3 to 4, the Russians lost another 840 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 43 artillery systems and 261 drones.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed 840 Russian soldiers and 43 artillery systems in a single day, showcasing their effectiveness in combat.
- The report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the substantial losses of the Russian army, confirming Ukraine's progress in the war against the enemy.
- Total enemy combat losses, including personnel, tanks, artillery systems, drones, and more, reveal the extent of casualties on the Russian side since the conflict began.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is reported in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to September 4, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,085,410 (+840) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,157 (+0) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,241 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 32,385 (+43) units;
MLRS — 1479 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1215 (+2) units;
aircraft — 422 (+0) units;
helicopters — 341 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 56,045 (+261) units;
cruise missiles — 3686 (+22) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60,692 (+92) units;
special equipment — 3956 (+0) units.
