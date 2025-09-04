The AFU destroyed 840 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from September 3 to 4, the Russians lost another 840 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 43 artillery systems and 261 drones.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is reported in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to September 4, 2025 are approximately: