The AFU destroyed 840 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed 840 occupiers and 43 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Over the past 24 hours, from September 3 to 4, the Russians lost another 840 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 43 artillery systems and 261 drones.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is reported in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to September 4, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,085,410 (+840) people wounded/killed;

  • tanks — 11,157 (+0) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,241 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 32,385 (+43) units;

  • MLRS — 1479 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1215 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 422 (+0) units;

  • helicopters — 341 (+0) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 56,045 (+261) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3686 (+22) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 60,692 (+92) units;

  • special equipment — 3956 (+0) units.

