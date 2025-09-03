Situation at the front — the AFU engaged in 58 clashes with the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 03.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three missile and three air strikes, in total using three missiles and dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 80 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped two enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions three times in the area of the settlement of Zagryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, and Serebryanka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made four attempts to advance towards the settlement of Stupochky. One clash is still ongoing.