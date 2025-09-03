Situation at the front — the AFU engaged in 58 clashes with the Russian army

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. In total, 58 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have been involved in 58 combat clashes with the Russian army since the beginning of the day, utilizing various types of weapons.
- Enemy attacks have been repelled in some areas, but clashes continue in different settlements, showcasing the intense and ongoing conflict.
- Operational information on the current frontlines includes details of attacks, missile launches, air strikes, and artillery actions carried out by the invading Russian army.
Current situation on the front on September 3
Operational information as of 16:00 03.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three missile and three air strikes, in total using three missiles and dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 80 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped two enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions three times in the area of the settlement of Zagryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, and Serebryanka. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made four attempts to advance towards the settlement of Stupochky. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Torets direction, our soldiers stopped two enemy offensives towards the settlements of Pleshchiivka and Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 29 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove and in the direction of the settlements of Novy Donbas, Myrnograd, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 23 attacks.
Today, in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Voskresenka, and Komyshuvakha. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Prydniprovskie direction, the enemy made a vain attempt to break through the defenses of our defenders. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.
