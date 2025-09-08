Over the past 24 hours, from September 7 to 8, the Russians lost 910 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed artillery systems, drones, and other enemy equipment.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the enemy force, eliminating 910 occupiers in just one day.
- Russian artillery systems and equipment were effectively destroyed by the Ukrainian military during operations at the front.
- The total combat losses of the occupiers, including personnel and various equipment, highlight the impact of the ongoing conflict.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total combat losses of the occupiers from February 24, 2022 to September 8, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,089,060 (+910) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,168 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,258 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 32,545 (+29) units;
MLRS — 1481 (+0) units;
air defense systems — 1217 (+0) units;
aircraft — 422 (+0) units;
helicopters — 341 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 57,278 (+461) units;
cruise missiles — 3691 (+5) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,135 (+81) units;
special equipment — 3961 (+0) units.
