Over the past 24 hours, from September 7 to 8, the Russians lost 910 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed artillery systems, drones, and other enemy equipment.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the occupiers from February 24, 2022 to September 8, 2025 are approximately: