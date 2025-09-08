The AFU destroyed over 900 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed over 900 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from September 7 to 8, the Russians lost 910 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed artillery systems, drones, and other enemy equipment.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the enemy force, eliminating 910 occupiers in just one day.
  • Russian artillery systems and equipment were effectively destroyed by the Ukrainian military during operations at the front.
  • The total combat losses of the occupiers, including personnel and various equipment, highlight the impact of the ongoing conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The total combat losses of the occupiers from February 24, 2022 to September 8, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,089,060 (+910) people wounded/killed;

  • tanks — 11,168 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,258 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 32,545 (+29) units;

  • MLRS — 1481 (+0) units;

  • air defense systems — 1217 (+0) units;

  • aircraft — 422 (+0) units;

  • helicopters — 341 (+0) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 57,278 (+461) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3691 (+5) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,135 (+81) units;

  • special equipment — 3961 (+0) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Situation at the front — the AFU repelled 103 assaults by the Russian army in 10 directions
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU have repelled 68 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?