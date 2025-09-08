Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 70 attacks by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 08.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two enemy attacks today, two more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping seven guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 76 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active operations and were successful in some areas.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, an enemy attack continues in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the Myrne area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has today carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Torske, as well as in the direction of Shandryholovy — four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, Russian units twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka and Viyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochok, and towards Bondarne.