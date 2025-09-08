Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 70 attacks by the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. The total number of clashes has now reached 77.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled over 70 attacks by the Russian army, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their country.
- The enemy has intensified shelling on Ukrainian troops and settlements, but the defense forces are effectively resisting the onslaught, thwarting numerous invasion attempts.
- Ongoing clashes and active operations in various directions highlight the unwavering commitment of Ukrainian soldiers in facing Russian aggression and safeguarding their territories.
Current situation on the front on September 8
Operational information as of 16:00 08.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two enemy attacks today, two more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping seven guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 76 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active operations and were successful in some areas.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, an enemy attack continues in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the Myrne area.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army has today carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Torske, as well as in the direction of Shandryholovy — four combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, Russian units twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hryhorivka and Viyimka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochok, and towards Bondarne.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried five times to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbinivka, and Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 31 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Toretske, Novoekonomichesky, Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 25 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops, and six more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Maliivka, Novoyehorivka, Zelenye Pole, Zaporizhske, Obratne, Olhivske, Poltavka.
In the Prydniprovskie direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks by the invaders towards the Antonivskyi Bridge. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Mykolaivka.
