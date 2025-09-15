The Russian army has stormed the positions of the AFU almost 90 times since the beginning of the day

At this time, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 88 times.

Current situation on the front on September 15

Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy attempted to launch offensive operations three times in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. Enemy aircraft carried out three airstrikes, dropping a total of 11 guided bombs, and the enemy also carried out 88 attacks, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Ambarny, and Krasny Pershy. Seven more clashes are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked six times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zagryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk, and another clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks in the direction of the settlements of Seredne, Stavka and near Hrekivka, Derylovye, Shandryholovye, Kolodyazy, and Torske. Six attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack — units of the occupiers are trying to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and towards the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes with the enemy took place in the direction of Stupochok and Bila Hora.

In the Torets direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Katerynivka and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled two attacks, and five more clashes are ongoing.