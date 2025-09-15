The Russian army has stormed the positions of the AFU almost 90 times since the beginning of the day

At this time, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 88 times.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has launched almost 90 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with multiple ongoing clashes in various directions.
- Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled enemy assaults and airstrikes, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their territories.
- The operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the enemy's attempts to launch offensive operations in different directions, including air strikes and missile attacks.
Current situation on the front on September 15
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy attempted to launch offensive operations three times in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. Enemy aircraft carried out three airstrikes, dropping a total of 11 guided bombs, and the enemy also carried out 88 attacks, including four from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Ambarny, and Krasny Pershy. Seven more clashes are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked six times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zagryzove and in the direction of Kupyansk, and another clash is ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five attacks in the direction of the settlements of Seredne, Stavka and near Hrekivka, Derylovye, Shandryholovye, Kolodyazy, and Torske. Six attacks are still ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack — units of the occupiers are trying to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and towards the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka. Four clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes with the enemy took place in the direction of Stupochok and Bila Hora.
In the Torets direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Katerynivka and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled two attacks, and five more clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out 25 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Zapovedne, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and in the direction of Vilny, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Promen, Zvirovye, Molodetsky, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ternovo, Novoivanivka. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 24 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the invaders launched 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Yalta, Komyshuvakha, Vorone and in the direction of Filia, Iskra, Sichneve, Olhivske. Two clashes are still ongoing.
No combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipil direction . The enemy carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Kamyanka area and in the Novodanylivka direction. The enemy carried out air strikes in the area of the settlement of Veselyanka.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders. The invader's aircraft struck Mykolaivka with unguided air missiles.
