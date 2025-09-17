The AFU neutralized 160 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
The AFU neutralized 160 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
In total, 155 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

  • AFU forces neutralized 160 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction, with 97 of them being irretrievably killed.
  • Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 attacks and continue to defend their territory against enemy advances, inflicting significant fire damage.
  • Russian forces carried out intensive strikes, including missile attacks, air strikes, and the use of kamikaze drones in the region.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on September 17

Operational information as of 22:00 on 09/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian forces carried out one missile and 67 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 93 guided bombs. In addition, they involved 1,876 kamikaze drones in the strikes and carried out 3,219 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 43 times.

The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zolotiy Kolodyaz, Novoekonomichne, Zvirovo, Molodetske, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Novye Shakhove and in the direction of Pokrovska.

Fighting continues in three locations to this day.

According to preliminary data, today 160 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 97 of them were irretrievably killed, and one was taken prisoner.

Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized five cars and 15 drones; two cars and two motorcycles were damaged.

