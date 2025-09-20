The AFU neutralized almost 180 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 125 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory. The Pokrovsky direction of the front remains the hottest.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on September 20

Operational information as of 22:00 09/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion

The Russian invaders carried out one combined missile strike, using 37 missiles, 34 air strikes, dropping 54 guided bombs. In addition, they used 2,536 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 3,387 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked positions 33 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards the settlements of Kozatske and Novopavlivka.

One clash continues to this day.

Today, according to preliminary data, 178 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 118 of which have been irretrievably destroyed.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

1 cannon,

12 UAVs,

3 units of automotive equipment.