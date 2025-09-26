The AFU have repelled over 100 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. 106 combat clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled over 100 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing their resilience and determination.
- Multiple combat clashes, airstrikes, and artillery shelling have been recorded at the front, providing a glimpse into the intensity of the conflict.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides operational information on the Russian invasion, highlighting the strategic importance of various directions and settlements in the ongoing battle.
Current situation on the front on September 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Six enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launcher systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, and one combat clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane and Novoselivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and Derylove. The defense forces successfully stopped six attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues.
On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through twice in the area of Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka. Our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance, and another clash is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times, trying to advance near Yampol and towards Stupochky. One clash is ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the invader attacked 12 times today in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Balahan, Filiya. Seven combat clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Komyshuvakha, and Kalynivske. Five combat clashes are ongoing so far.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Kamianske.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge, and one clash is still ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-