The AFU have repelled over 100 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/26/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Six enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, and one combat clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane and Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and Derylove. The defense forces successfully stopped six attempts by the enemy to advance, and fighting continues.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through twice in the area of Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka. Our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance, and another clash is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times, trying to advance near Yampol and towards Stupochky. One clash is ongoing.