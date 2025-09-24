The AFU eliminated 111 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 122 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 09/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The invaders carried out a total of four missile and 45 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 87 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 2,435 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,593 attacks on our military positions and settlements.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian units in the Pokrovsky direction have tried 47 times to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Horikhovo. In some locations, fighting continues.

The defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 164 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 111 of which are irretrievable.

Our defenders destroyed a vehicle, 18 drones, and an artillery system.