The AFU eliminated 111 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 122 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.
Points of attention
- Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminate 111 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction, successfully repelling attacks.
- Russian enemy invaders utilize missiles, air strikes, and kamikaze drones in attempts to break through defenses in populated areas.
- Significant losses inflicted on the enemy with 164 occupiers wounded and 111 neutralized irretrievably in one day of fighting.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction
Operational information as of 22:00 on 09/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The invaders carried out a total of four missile and 45 air strikes, using six missiles and dropping 87 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 2,435 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,593 attacks on our military positions and settlements.
Since the beginning of the day, Russian units in the Pokrovsky direction have tried 47 times to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Horikhovo. In some locations, fighting continues.
The defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 164 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 111 of which are irretrievable.
Our defenders destroyed a vehicle, 18 drones, and an artillery system.
