There have been 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. 80 clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 80 combat clashes have been recorded today between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in different directions of the Ukrainian front.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions and successfully defended their positions in other areas.
Current situation on the front on September 25
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/25/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Five enemy attacks have so far been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, and another battle is ongoing. The enemy also carried out six airstrikes, dropped 15 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 110 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of Vovchansk and Dovgeny, and one combat clash is ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 13 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka, Stavye. The defense forces successfully stopped five attempts to advance the enemy, and fighting continues.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through towards Dronivka, but the attack was repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Stupochok and Oleksandro-Shultyny areas four times, and one battle is still ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the invader tried to advance eight times today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, and Poltavka, and three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 30 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already repelled 28 attacks.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Yalta, Mirne, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, and Novohrygorivka. Currently, four clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Novoandreyevka and Kamyanske areas.
