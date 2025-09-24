The General Staff of the AFU reports on the destruction of several strategic objects in Russia

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are increasingly taking measures to weaken the military-economic potential of the aggressor country, Russia. This time, a number of important facilities on enemy territory were hit, namely: the Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat oil refinery, the Kuzmichi-1 oil pumping station, the Zenzevatka oil pumping station, and the UAV production facility in the Valuyki settlement.
Points of attention
New details of Ukraine's successful operations
On the night of September 24, Ukrainian soldiers struck the territory of the Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan.
This time, the ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining unit was hit. The fire is still ongoing at the plant.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this enterprise processed up to 10 million tons of oil per year and is a key producer of liquid rocket fuel in the aggressor country.
Moreover, Ukrainian defenders also inflicted damage on important objects in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine also attacked the production of UAVs in the village of Valuyki, in the Belgorod region — a fire broke out. The results will be announced later.
In addition, it has been confirmed that on September 22, long-range missiles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant (Astrakhan Oblast, Russia). Production areas were damaged, which caused the suspension of part of the production process.
