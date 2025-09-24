Drone attack on Novorossiysk — first consequences known
Source:  online.ua

On September 23, a UAV attack in Novorossiysk damaged the office of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, and two CPC employees were allegedly injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of 16 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over various territories, including the Belgorod region, annexed Crimea, and the Black Sea.
  • The incident highlights the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to unmanned aerial attacks and underscores the importance of enhancing security protocols to prevent future disruptions.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium claims that the city office of JSC "CPC-R" was hit by drones.

Two company employees were injured to varying degrees and were transported to a medical facility. The administrative office has been temporarily closed and the staff evacuated, the statement said.

In addition, in the building where the CTC office is located, there are reportedly victims who are not among the company's employees as a result of the attack.

What is important to understand is that CPC is the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a large international oil pipeline system built to deliver oil from western Kazakhstan (mainly from the Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields) to terminals on the Black Sea near the port of Novorossiysk (Russia).

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that between 7:00 and 12:00 Moscow time, air defense forces shot down 16 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones over the territories of the Belgorod region, annexed Crimea, and the Black Sea.

