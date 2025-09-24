Russia attacked a training unit of the Land Forces of the AFU — there are wounded
Russia attacked a training unit of the Land Forces of the AFU — there are wounded

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
On September 24, the enemy launched a combined strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the weapons used were two Iskander ballistic missiles.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops launched a combined strike on a training unit of the Ukrainian Army's Ground Forces, using Iskander ballistic missiles.
  • Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in the attack and are currently receiving necessary medical assistance.
  • Efforts are ongoing to equip military facilities with safe shelters to protect the lives and health of military personnel. 

Russia launched a combined strike on a training unit of the AFU

As a result of the precise hit of the Russian army in the shelter, despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel.

The relevant emergency services are working on site. The injured are being promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance.

In order to preserve the lives and health of people, constant work is underway to equip training centers, training grounds, and other military facilities with reliable shelters.

In addition, additional security measures are being taken to protect service members during enemy missile and air attacks.

