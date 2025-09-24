Russia attacked a training unit of the Land Forces of the AFU — there are wounded

On September 24, the enemy launched a combined strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the weapons used were two Iskander ballistic missiles.

Russia launched a combined strike on a training unit of the AFU

As a result of the precise hit of the Russian army in the shelter, despite the security measures taken, unfortunately, it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel.

The relevant emergency services are working on site. The injured are being promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance.

In order to preserve the lives and health of people, constant work is underway to equip training centers, training grounds, and other military facilities with reliable shelters.