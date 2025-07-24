Russia has launched a massive strike on the historic center of Odessa — there are casualties and destruction
Russia has launched a massive strike on the historic center of Odessa — there are casualties and destruction

In Odessa, as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones on the night of July 24, a nine-story residential building was destroyed, there is a threat of structural collapse, and fires broke out at a gas station and the local market "Pryvoz".

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a massive drone strike on the historic center of Odessa, causing widespread destruction and casualties.
  • A nine-story residential building was destroyed, leading to a threat of structural collapse and leaving many residents homeless.
  • Rescue operations were carried out to evacuate and save individuals trapped in the attack, with assistance from specialists like dog handlers and psychologists.

Russia attacked the center of Odessa with drones: there is destruction and casualties

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Odesa experienced another hellish night. The Russians massively attacked the city with drones. A nine-story residential building was destroyed — people living in apartments on the 5th to 8th floors were left homeless, and houses on the 5th and 6th floors of one of the entrances were on fire. There is a threat of structural collapse.

Rescued Odessa woman with a cat

Rescuers evacuated 33 residents and rescued five who were trapped in their apartments.

Dog handlers were working at the scene of the crash, searching for possible victims.

A State Emergency Service (SES) checkpoint has been set up near the house. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police are working with the people. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.
Rescuers are also working at other addresses where fires broke out in a private house and a gas station. Three people were previously injured.

“Pryvoz” Market

In the territory of the Privoz market, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-story building and shopping pavilions that occurred as a result of Russian strikes.

More on the topic

