Russia has launched a massive strike on the historic center of Odessa — there are casualties and destruction

In Odessa, as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones on the night of July 24, a nine-story residential building was destroyed, there is a threat of structural collapse, and fires broke out at a gas station and the local market "Pryvoz".
Russia attacked the center of Odessa with drones: there is destruction and casualties
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Rescuers evacuated 33 residents and rescued five who were trapped in their apartments.
Dog handlers were working at the scene of the crash, searching for possible victims.
A State Emergency Service (SES) checkpoint has been set up near the house. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police are working with the people. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.
In the territory of the Privoz market, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-story building and shopping pavilions that occurred as a result of Russian strikes.
