Russia has launched a massive strike on the historic center of Odessa — there are casualties and destruction

In Odessa, as a result of a massive attack by Russian drones on the night of July 24, a nine-story residential building was destroyed, there is a threat of structural collapse, and fires broke out at a gas station and the local market "Pryvoz".

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Odesa experienced another hellish night. The Russians massively attacked the city with drones. A nine-story residential building was destroyed — people living in apartments on the 5th to 8th floors were left homeless, and houses on the 5th and 6th floors of one of the entrances were on fire. There is a threat of structural collapse. Share

Rescued Odessa woman with a cat

Rescuers evacuated 33 residents and rescued five who were trapped in their apartments.

Dog handlers were working at the scene of the crash, searching for possible victims.

A State Emergency Service (SES) checkpoint has been set up near the house. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police are working with the people. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Rescuers are also working at other addresses where fires broke out in a private house and a gas station. Three people were previously injured. Share

“Pryvoz” Market

In the territory of the Privoz market, rescuers extinguished a fire in a two-story building and shopping pavilions that occurred as a result of Russian strikes.