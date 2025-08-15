Russia launched a missile strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region — one person was killed and one was injured

There are casualties as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Dnipro on the afternoon of August 15. One person was killed and another was injured.

Russia launched a missile strike on the outskirts of Dnipro

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak.

According to Lysak, as a result of a Russian missile attack in the Dnipro district (on the outskirts of the regional center), a truck and a bus were damaged in the impact zone.

A man died. Condolences to his family and friends. Another man was injured. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Recall that the Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipro River with ballistic missiles on the afternoon of August 15. At least two explosions were heard. Previously, the occupiers used Iskander-M missiles, or their North Korean "clones". The attack resulted in a fire, and it was previously known that one person was injured.