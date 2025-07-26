Russia destroyed a shopping center in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Source:  online.ua

On the night of July 26, the aggressor country Russia fired missiles at the Epicenter shopping center in the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The enemy completely destroyed the building.

  • Multiple shopping centers across Ukraine have been destroyed or forced to cease operations due to the conflict, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
  • Despite the destruction, the affected companies are determined to resume operations and support their employees and communities during these challenging times.

The company draws attention to the fact that the shopping center with an area of over 11,000 m² was completely destroyed, which was another terrible loss for their team.

We are sincerely grateful to the Lord that none of the workers were injured, but our team's hearts are filled with pain: people have lost their jobs; the city is an important center of trade and access to necessary goods.

According to company representatives, for many of their customers, Epicenter is not just a store, but a place where they bought essentials, arranged their lives, and built their future.

And today, another Ukrainian city has been left without this opportunity. We will definitely resume work in Kamianske. But now, we are together with our employees, residents of the city, and everyone for whom this loss hurts as much as it does us.

We also cannot ignore the fact that since July 24, 2022, seven shopping centers in Mariupol, Chernihiv, Bucha, Nikopol, Kharkiv, and two in Kherson with a total area of over 125,600 sq. m. have been completely destroyed.

Moreover, it is indicated that 2 more shopping centers were forced to cease operations due to damage and proximity to combat zones, and the shopping center in Melitopol was under occupation.

