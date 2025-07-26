Russia destroyed a shopping center in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the night of July 26, the aggressor country Russia fired missiles at the Epicenter shopping center in the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The enemy completely destroyed the building.
Points of attention
- Multiple shopping centers across Ukraine have been destroyed or forced to cease operations due to the conflict, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
- Despite the destruction, the affected companies are determined to resume operations and support their employees and communities during these challenging times.
Russians destroyed the Epicenter shopping mall
The company draws attention to the fact that the shopping center with an area of over 11,000 m² was completely destroyed, which was another terrible loss for their team.
According to company representatives, for many of their customers, Epicenter is not just a store, but a place where they bought essentials, arranged their lives, and built their future.
We also cannot ignore the fact that since July 24, 2022, seven shopping centers in Mariupol, Chernihiv, Bucha, Nikopol, Kharkiv, and two in Kherson with a total area of over 125,600 sq. m. have been completely destroyed.
Moreover, it is indicated that 2 more shopping centers were forced to cease operations due to damage and proximity to combat zones, and the shopping center in Melitopol was under occupation.
