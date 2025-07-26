What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report

On July 26, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a new report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the development of the situation on the battlefield. The focus was on the front, as well as active and long-range actions in enemy territory.
Points of attention
- The report indicates successful defense efforts, disruption of Russian plans, and promising drone production exceeding initial expectations, signaling Ukraine's commitment to protecting its territory.
- Head of State Emergency Service also briefed Zelenskyy, promising that Russia will 'feel everything exactly as it should', hinting at the ongoing strategic actions against Russian forces.
Syrsky reported to Zelensky about the situation on the front
As the head of state noted, special attention was paid to the Pokrovsky direction. It was there that 51 fierce clashes took place on July 26.
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully defending positions and destroying enemy forces.
The active actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region continue. Against this background, the president expressed gratitude to each unit that is gradually pushing out Russian soldiers.
Also in the spotlight are the needs of our units — specific weapons, the supply of which needs to be increased.
In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by the head of the State Emergency Service, Kyrylo Budanov.
The head of state did not want to disclose details, but promised that Russia would feel everything exactly as it should.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-