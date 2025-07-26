What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Syrsky reported to Zelensky about the situation on the front
Читати українською

On July 26, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a new report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the development of the situation on the battlefield. The focus was on the front, as well as active and long-range actions in enemy territory.

Points of attention

  • The report indicates successful defense efforts, disruption of Russian plans, and promising drone production exceeding initial expectations, signaling Ukraine's commitment to protecting its territory.
  • Head of State Emergency Service also briefed Zelenskyy, promising that Russia will 'feel everything exactly as it should', hinting at the ongoing strategic actions against Russian forces.

Syrsky reported to Zelensky about the situation on the front

As the head of state noted, special attention was paid to the Pokrovsky direction. It was there that 51 fierce clashes took place on July 26.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully defending positions and destroying enemy forces.

The active actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region continue. Against this background, the president expressed gratitude to each unit that is gradually pushing out Russian soldiers.

I thanked the Chief Commander for the fact that we managed to thwart the Russian plan regarding the Sumy region. Although this region of ours remains one of the priority areas for the enemy, our forces consistently block Russian attempts to advance deep into the Sumy region from the border. There are also results in the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine in a week. We continue to operate on Russian territory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Also in the spotlight are the needs of our units — specific weapons, the supply of which needs to be increased.

He gave the NSDC Secretary specific tasks to attract external funding for drone production. This year's drone production will significantly exceed the figures expected at the beginning of the year.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by the head of the State Emergency Service, Kyrylo Budanov.

The head of state did not want to disclose details, but promised that Russia would feel everything exactly as it should.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
One secret call forced Trump to restore aid to Ukraine — insiders
Who secretly influenced Trump's decision on Ukraine?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union wants to abandon Russian gas sooner
What is known about the European Union's plans?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China does not want Russia to win the war — what is Xi's main goal?
What is China really seeking?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?