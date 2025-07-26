What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report

On July 26, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a new report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, on the development of the situation on the battlefield. The focus was on the front, as well as active and long-range actions in enemy territory.

As the head of state noted, special attention was paid to the Pokrovsky direction. It was there that 51 fierce clashes took place on July 26.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully defending positions and destroying enemy forces.

The active actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy region continue. Against this background, the president expressed gratitude to each unit that is gradually pushing out Russian soldiers.

I thanked the Chief Commander for the fact that we managed to thwart the Russian plan regarding the Sumy region. Although this region of ours remains one of the priority areas for the enemy, our forces consistently block Russian attempts to advance deep into the Sumy region from the border. There are also results in the replenishment of the exchange fund for Ukraine in a week. We continue to operate on Russian territory. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Also in the spotlight are the needs of our units — specific weapons, the supply of which needs to be increased.

He gave the NSDC Secretary specific tasks to attract external funding for drone production. This year's drone production will significantly exceed the figures expected at the beginning of the year.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by the head of the State Emergency Service, Kyrylo Budanov.