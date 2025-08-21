Russia has launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine — there is destruction and casualties

On the night and morning of August 21, the Russian Federation launched a massive strike on Ukraine, with one of the main directions of the attack being the west of the country. There were deaths and injuries as a result of the drone and missile attack.

In Transcarpathia, a Russian strike on a company in Mukachevo caused a fire and heavy smoke. Residents are being asked to close their windows, and there are injuries.

As of 7:00 a.m., 10 people were taken to St. Martin's Hospital by ambulance, and 2 more victims went to the hospital on their own. Share

This was reported by the Mukachevo City Council.

Mukachevo after the Russian strike

5 patients are being treated in hospital, one more was transferred to a regional hospital. All victims were provided with timely medical assistance and were provided with everything they needed. The patients' condition is stable. Share

The enemy struck Lviv with drones and missiles. The Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytsky, reported that one person was killed and two people were injured as a result of the Russian combined attack.

According to preliminary data, one person was killed and two were injured in a combined strike by a UAV and cruise missiles in Lviv. Dozens of residential buildings were damaged.

The blast wave damaged dozens of houses: windows and roofs. All services are working on the scene.

Lviv after the Russian attack

The enemy also struck a number of other cities in Ukraine: