Russia has launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine — there is destruction and casualties

On the night and morning of August 21, the Russian Federation launched a massive strike on Ukraine, with one of the main directions of the attack being the west of the country. There were deaths and injuries as a result of the drone and missile attack.
Points of attention
- Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine, targeting cities in western and central regions, resulting in destruction and casualties.
- Injuries and fatalities were reported as a result of the drone and missile attacks, with various cities such as Lviv, Lutsk, Kyiv, and Dnipro being affected.
- The attack led to fire outbreaks, heavy smoke, and significant damage to residential buildings and industrial infrastructure in different Ukrainian cities.
Russia attacked western Ukraine with drones and missiles
In Transcarpathia, a Russian strike on a company in Mukachevo caused a fire and heavy smoke. Residents are being asked to close their windows, and there are injuries.
This was reported by the Mukachevo City Council.
The enemy struck Lviv with drones and missiles. The Head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytsky, reported that one person was killed and two people were injured as a result of the Russian combined attack.
According to preliminary data, one person was killed and two were injured in a combined strike by a UAV and cruise missiles in Lviv. Dozens of residential buildings were damaged.
The blast wave damaged dozens of houses: windows and roofs. All services are working on the scene.
The enemy also struck a number of other cities in Ukraine:
In Lutsk , there was an attack by drones and missiles from the Russian Federation, explosions were heard.
Rivne and Dubno — the occupiers launched "Daggers", now there are still explosions there due to a UAV attack.
Kyiv and the region experienced a massive drone attack — it was loud in the capital.
Zircon launches and explosions were recorded in Dnipro , a fire broke out in the region after a UAV strike. Authorities report that two enterprises were destroyed.
In Zaporizhia , there are attacks on industrial infrastructure.
Sumy and the region have been attacked by drones and ballistic missiles.
