Russia struck Ukraine with UAVs and missiles at night — how many did air defense shoot down

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory with strike drones and anti-aircraft missiles tonight, August 14. The northern and eastern regions of the country were mainly under attack.

Air defense neutralized 24 enemy drones on the night of August 14

On the night of August 14, the enemy attacked with 2 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, 45 Shahed attack drones, and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Russia.

It is noted that the front-line areas of the Donetsk and Chernihiv regions were attacked by strike drones, and the missiles flew to the Sumy region.

Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine fought against enemy air targets.