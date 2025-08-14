Russia struck Ukraine with UAVs and missiles at night — how many did air defense shoot down
Russia struck Ukraine with UAVs and missiles at night — how many did air defense shoot down

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory with strike drones and anti-aircraft missiles tonight, August 14. The northern and eastern regions of the country were mainly under attack.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces launched a nighttime attack on Ukraine with strike drones and anti-aircraft missiles on August 14.
  • Air defense units effectively neutralized 24 enemy Shahed drones, preventing potential damage in the Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine mobilized aviation, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to counter the enemy air targets, resulting in the successful suppression of 24 drones and various drone simulators.

Air defense neutralized 24 enemy drones on the night of August 14

On the night of August 14, the enemy attacked with 2 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, 45 Shahed attack drones, and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Russia.

It is noted that the front-line areas of the Donetsk and Chernihiv regions were attacked by strike drones, and the missiles flew to the Sumy region.

Aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine fought against enemy air targets.

According to preliminary data, air defenses shot down or suppressed 24 enemy Shahed drones and various types of drone simulators in the north and east of the country. 21 drones were also hit in 12 locations.

