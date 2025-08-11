Russia carried out an air strike on Ukraine with 71 UAVs — how the air defense worked

On the night of August 11, the Russians carried out another strike on Ukraine using 71 drones. The enemy attacked from four directions.

How the air defense worked on the night of August 11

According to the military, starting at 8:30 p.m. on August 10, the enemy launched drones from Russian territory (Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and anti-drone systems were involved in repelling the air strike.

According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 59 enemy Shahed UAVs and imitator drones in the northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.

PVO report