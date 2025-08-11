Russia carried out an air strike on Ukraine with 71 UAVs — how the air defense worked

On the night of August 11, the Russians carried out another strike on Ukraine using 71 drones. The enemy attacked from four directions.
- Russia carried out an air strike on Ukraine with 71 drones, targeting multiple regions from four directions.
- Ukraine's air defense forces effectively countered the attack, destroying or suppressing 59 enemy drones in the northern, southern, and eastern regions.
- Various units such as aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and anti-drone systems were deployed to repel the air strike.
According to the military, starting at 8:30 p.m. on August 10, the enemy launched drones from Russian territory (Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk).
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and anti-drone systems were involved in repelling the air strike.
According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defense forces destroyed or suppressed 59 enemy Shahed UAVs and imitator drones in the northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.
