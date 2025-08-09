Air defense forces neutralize 16 drones and a missile during a new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of August 8-9, Russian occupiers attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 47 Shahed attack UAVs, simulator drones of various types, as well as two missiles.

What is known about the results of the air defense work?

Russia's new attack began at 10:30 p.m. on August 8.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo — Russian Federation. Moreover, 2 more Iskander-K cruise missiles were launched by the Russian army from the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT.

Russian drone strikes hit frontline territories in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. The enemy fired missiles at the Dnieper River.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed an Iskander-K cruise missile, 16 enemy Shahed UAVs, and various types of simulator drones in the north and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 31 UAVs were hit at 15 locations.