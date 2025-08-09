Russia strikes Dnieper — civilians injured

On the morning of August 9, Russian invaders fired missiles at the Dnieper River. According to the latest reports, the attack injured three civilians, caused damage to civilian infrastructure, and caused fires.

Dnipro is under attack again by the Russian Federation

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the city and region.

Three people were injured — a 41-year-old woman and men aged 21 and 29. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

According to him, fires broke out after the enemy attack. There is also information about damage to an industrial enterprise, an unused building, and several cars.

Russia also continues to terrorize the Nikopol region. This time, the enemy used artillery and UAVs. The attacks targeted Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovska — urban and rural — communities.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

Unfortunately, there is one dead and one injured. A private house was partially destroyed, 6 more were damaged. 2 outbuildings and a power line were damaged, — said Lysak. Share

It is worth noting that the attacks on the Sinelnyky region continue.

The Mezhyvka community suffered again — the enemy hit it with drones.

A private house and an apartment building were on fire. The fire was extinguished.