Russia strikes Dnieper — civilians injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia strikes Dnieper — civilians injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipro is under attack again by the Russian Federation
Читати українською

On the morning of August 9, Russian invaders fired missiles at the Dnieper River. According to the latest reports, the attack injured three civilians, caused damage to civilian infrastructure, and caused fires.

Points of attention

  • The attacks extended to the Sinelnyky region, where Mezhyvka community suffered from drone strikes resulting in fires.
  • The situation remains critical as Russian forces continue to terrorize various urban and rural communities in the region.

Dnipro is under attack again by the Russian Federation

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the city and region.

Three people were injured — a 41-year-old woman and men aged 21 and 29. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

According to him, fires broke out after the enemy attack. There is also information about damage to an industrial enterprise, an unused building, and several cars.

Russia also continues to terrorize the Nikopol region. This time, the enemy used artillery and UAVs. The attacks targeted Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovska — urban and rural — communities.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

Unfortunately, there is one dead and one injured. A private house was partially destroyed, 6 more were damaged. 2 outbuildings and a power line were damaged, — said Lysak.

It is worth noting that the attacks on the Sinelnyky region continue.

The Mezhyvka community suffered again — the enemy hit it with drones.

A private house and an apartment building were on fire. The fire was extinguished.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces date and location of meeting with Putin
Donald Trump
Trump-Putin meeting already scheduled
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump demanded a "territorial exchange" from Ukraine and Russia
The White House
Trump wants Ukraine to give its lands to Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's idea of "territory exchange" with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's clear position

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?