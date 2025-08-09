Russia strikes Dnieper — civilians injured

On the morning of August 9, Russian invaders fired missiles at the Dnieper River. According to the latest reports, the attack injured three civilians, caused damage to civilian infrastructure, and caused fires.
Points of attention
- The attacks extended to the Sinelnyky region, where Mezhyvka community suffered from drone strikes resulting in fires.
- The situation remains critical as Russian forces continue to terrorize various urban and rural communities in the region.
Dnipro is under attack again by the Russian Federation
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the city and region.
According to him, fires broke out after the enemy attack. There is also information about damage to an industrial enterprise, an unused building, and several cars.
Russia also continues to terrorize the Nikopol region. This time, the enemy used artillery and UAVs. The attacks targeted Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanetska, Pokrovska — urban and rural — communities.
It is worth noting that the attacks on the Sinelnyky region continue.
The Mezhyvka community suffered again — the enemy hit it with drones.
A private house and an apartment building were on fire. The fire was extinguished.
