Russia launched air strikes on Zaporizhia — many injured

Russia carried out two airstrikes on Zaporizhia on the morning of August 18. 17 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Two of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition in city medical facilities.

Local response services continue to work at the scene, with rescue and medical teams providing assistance to the victims. Share

A fire broke out in the shopping pavilions covering an area of 500 sq m. Rescuers are extinguishing the fires.

As a result of another enemy strike on Zaporizhia, shops and a bus stop were set on fire, a minibus, residential buildings, and a workshop of one of the city's enterprises were damaged.

Police and rescuers pulled a man with burns from the crater created by the explosion. Medics are fighting for his life.