Russia launched air strikes on Zaporizhia — many injured
Ukraine
Russia launched air strikes on Zaporizhia — many injured

Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhia
Russia carried out two airstrikes on Zaporizhia on the morning of August 18. 17 people were injured.

  • Russia carried out two airstrikes on Zaporizhia, leaving 17 people injured and causing extensive material damage.
  • Two individuals are in serious condition and have been hospitalized following the attacks.
  • Local response services are actively providing assistance to victims and working to extinguish fires caused by the airstrikes.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia with missiles: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.

Two of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition in city medical facilities.

The total number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia has increased to 17 people.

Zaporizhia after the Russian strike

Local response services continue to work at the scene, with rescue and medical teams providing assistance to the victims.

A fire broke out in the shopping pavilions covering an area of 500 sq m. Rescuers are extinguishing the fires.

As a result of another enemy strike on Zaporizhia, shops and a bus stop were set on fire, a minibus, residential buildings, and a workshop of one of the city's enterprises were damaged.

Police and rescuers pulled a man with burns from the crater created by the explosion. Medics are fighting for his life.

Details of Russia's attack on Zaporizhia

