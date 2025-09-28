The situation at the front — more than 40 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched three air strikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 71 shelling, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Two attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Ambarne in the South-Slobozhansk direction , and one clash is ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked three times today in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Torske, and in the direction of the settlement of Stavky.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance near Fedorivka, Serebryanka, and towards Yampol and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Predtechyny, but was repulsed.