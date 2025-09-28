The situation at the front — more than 40 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 44.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled multiple attacks by the Russian army, including air strikes and rocket system usage.
- Various battles have taken place in different directions such as Vovchansk, Ambarne, Kolodyazi, and Torske, showcasing the intensity of the conflict.
- The ongoing clashes highlight the strategic importance of different settlements like Fedorivka, Serebryanka, and Myrnograd in the defense efforts.
Current situation on the front on September 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched three air strikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 71 shelling, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.
Two attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Ambarne in the South-Slobozhansk direction , and one clash is ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked three times today in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Torske, and in the direction of the settlement of Stavky.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attempts by the enemy to advance near Fedorivka, Serebryanka, and towards Yampol and Dronivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Predtechyny, but was repulsed.
In the Torets direction, the invader tried to advance five times today in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and Rusyn Yar, two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 18 times today in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and in the direction of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Balahan. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Ternove and in the direction of the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove. Another clash is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repel two enemy attacks in the Poltavka area, clashes continue. Enemy aircraft struck Zaliznychne and Novoselivka.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Olhivka.
