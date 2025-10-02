The AFU destroyed 980 occupiers and 12 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from October 1 to 2, the Russians lost another 980 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 12 artillery systems and 29 vehicles.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved a major victory by eliminating 980 occupiers and destroying 12 Russian artillery systems in a single day.
- The total combat losses of the Russian Army during the conflict with Ukraine have significantly increased, with casualties and equipment losses mounting.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the specific figures of Russian military losses, including personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, and more.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 2, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,112,460 (+980) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,224 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,296 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 33,336 (+12) units;
MLRS — 1507 (+2) units;
air defense systems — 1224 units;
aircraft — 427 units;
helicopters — 346 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 65,823 (+271) units;
cruise missiles — 3,790 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,303 (+29) units;
special equipment — 3979 units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-