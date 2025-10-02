The AFU destroyed 980 occupiers and 12 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from October 1 to 2, the Russians lost another 980 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 12 artillery systems and 29 vehicles.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 2, 2025 are approximately: