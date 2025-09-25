Russia's war against Ukraine. The invaders lost 940 soldiers during the day

Ukraine continues to record significant enemy losses on the front. Over the past 24 hours, from September 24 to 25, about 940 more Russian soldiers were eliminated.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops have eliminated about 940 Russian soldiers in the latest update on the war against Ukraine, totaling approximately 1,105,490 combat losses.
- The Russian army has also lost dozens of tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other military equipment during the ongoing conflict.
- The list of losses includes operational-tactical level UAVs, cruise missiles, aircraft, ships, submarines, and various military equipment used by the Russian forces.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/25/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,105,490 (+940) people
tanks — 11201 (+0) units
armored combat vehicles — 23287 (+2) units
artillery systems — 33133 (+38) units
MLRS — 1501 (+5) units
air defense systems — 1222 (+4) units
aircraft — 426 (+1) units
helicopters — 345 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAV — 63235 (+415)
cruise missiles — 3747 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62736 (+120)
special equipment — 3975 (+2)
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-