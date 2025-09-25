Russia's war against Ukraine. The invaders lost 940 soldiers during the day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's war against Ukraine. The invaders lost 940 soldiers during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

Ukraine continues to record significant enemy losses on the front. Over the past 24 hours, from September 24 to 25, about 940 more Russian soldiers were eliminated.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops have eliminated about 940 Russian soldiers in the latest update on the war against Ukraine, totaling approximately 1,105,490 combat losses.
  • The Russian army has also lost dozens of tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other military equipment during the ongoing conflict.
  • The list of losses includes operational-tactical level UAVs, cruise missiles, aircraft, ships, submarines, and various military equipment used by the Russian forces.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/25/25 were approximately:

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

  • personnel — about 1,105,490 (+940) people

  • tanks — 11201 (+0) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23287 (+2) units

  • artillery systems — 33133 (+38) units

  • MLRS — 1501 (+5) units

  • air defense systems — 1222 (+4) units

  • aircraft — 426 (+1) units

  • helicopters — 345 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAV — 63235 (+415)

  • cruise missiles — 3747 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62736 (+120)

  • special equipment — 3975 (+2)

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 500 units of Russian military equipment within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 24, 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU reports on the destruction of several strategic objects in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New details of Ukraine's successful operations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 111 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
a losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?