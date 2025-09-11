Russia's war against Ukraine. The Russian army lost almost 900 soldiers in a day

Over the past 24 hours, from September 10 to 11, the Russian invaders lost another 890 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed drones, artillery systems, and vehicles.
- Current reports show that the Russian army lost close to 900 soldiers within a day in the war against Ukraine, marking a substantial setback for the invaders.
- The ongoing conflict has witnessed the destruction of drones, artillery systems, and vehicles by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, impacting the overall losses of the Russian army.
- Recent data provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicates a significant toll on the Russian army, with casualties in personnel, various military equipment, and vehicles over a period of time.
Current losses of the Russian army in the war against the Russian Federation
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to September 8, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,091,890 (+890) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,176 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,264 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 32,628 (+22) units;
MLRS — 1483 (+0) units;
air defense systems — 1217 (+0) units;
aircraft — 422 (+0) units;
helicopters — 341 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 58,194 (+343) units;
cruise missiles — 3718 (+27) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,339 (+49) units;
special equipment — 3961 (+0) units.
