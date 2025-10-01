During the entire period of the counteroffensive operation in the Pokrovsky district, 177.8 square kilometers of territory were liberated, and 198.9 square kilometers were cleared of saboteurs.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine led by General Syrsky achieved significant success in the counteroffensive on the Dobropil direction of the front, liberating 177.8 sq km of territory.
- Russian occupiers near Dobropillya suffered over 3,330 casualties, including irretrievable losses of 1,864 people.
- Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the cutting through of the enemy's Dobropol'skyi salient and assured that Ukrainian defenders are focused on maximizing losses for the Russian occupiers.
Russia lost over 3,330 occupiers near Dobropillya — Syrsky
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.
According to him, the total losses of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropol direction as of this morning are about 3,320 people, of which 1,864 are irretrievable.
The invaders lost 971 units of weapons and military equipment, including: tanks — 14, armored combat vehicles — 38, artillery systems — 202, MLRS — 5, automotive equipment — 453, motorcycles and ATVs — 61, special equipment — 1, and UAVs — 197.
The general noted that he made another trip to the troops in the Dobropil direction, where the Ukrainian counteroffensive operation is underway.
Syrsky reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had cut through the enemy's so-called "Dobropol'skyi salient," and assured that the Ukrainian defenders were doing everything they could to inflict maximum losses on the Russian occupiers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-