During the entire period of the counteroffensive operation in the Pokrovsky district, 177.8 square kilometers of territory were liberated, and 198.9 square kilometers were cleared of saboteurs.

Russia lost over 3,330 occupiers near Dobropillya — Syrsky

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General

According to him, the total losses of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropol direction as of this morning are about 3,320 people, of which 1,864 are irretrievable.

The invaders lost 971 units of weapons and military equipment, including: tanks — 14, armored combat vehicles — 38, artillery systems — 202, MLRS — 5, automotive equipment — 453, motorcycles and ATVs — 61, special equipment — 1, and UAVs — 197.

The general noted that he made another trip to the troops in the Dobropil direction, where the Ukrainian counteroffensive operation is underway.

Syrsky reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had cut through the enemy's so-called "Dobropol'skyi salient," and assured that the Ukrainian defenders were doing everything they could to inflict maximum losses on the Russian occupiers.