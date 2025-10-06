The AFU eliminated almost 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from October 5 to 6, the Russians lost another 1,090 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 5 tanks, 18 artillery systems, and 63 vehicles.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,100 Russian occupiers within a 24-hour period.
- Significant losses were inflicted on the Russian Federation, with over 1,116,340 people wounded or killed, 11,235 tanks destroyed, and 33,464 artillery systems eliminated.
- During the conflict, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 5 tanks, 18 artillery systems, and 63 enemy vehicles.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 5, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,116,340 (+1,090) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,235 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,313 (+14) units;
artillery systems — 33,464 (+18) units;
MLRS — 1516 (+0) units;
air defense systems — 1223 (+1) units;
aircraft — 427 (+0) units;
helicopters — 346 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 67,226 (+363) units;
cruise missiles — 3841 (+38) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,496 (+63) units;
special equipment — 3971 (+0) units.
