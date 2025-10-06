The AFU eliminated almost 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU eliminated almost 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from October 5 to 6, the Russians lost another 1,090 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 5 tanks, 18 artillery systems, and 63 vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,100 Russian occupiers within a 24-hour period.
  • Significant losses were inflicted on the Russian Federation, with over 1,116,340 people wounded or killed, 11,235 tanks destroyed, and 33,464 artillery systems eliminated.
  • During the conflict, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 5 tanks, 18 artillery systems, and 63 enemy vehicles.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 5, 2025 are approximately:

Current losses of the Russian Federation

  • personnel — about 1,116,340 (+1,090) people wounded/killed;

  • tanks — 11,235 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,313 (+14) units;

  • artillery systems — 33,464 (+18) units;

  • MLRS — 1516 (+0) units;

  • air defense systems — 1223 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units;

  • helicopters — 346 (+0) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 67,226 (+363) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3841 (+38) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,496 (+63) units;

  • special equipment — 3971 (+0) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There have been 63 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed 79 occupiers and 33 Russian UAVs in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?