There have been 63 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 04.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, and another clash is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and carried out 113 attacks, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards Lyptsy, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Torske and in the direction of Drobysheve. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Yampol and Dronivka, two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack on the position of our defenders in the Predtechyny area.