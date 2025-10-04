There have been 63 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. In total, 63 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 63 combat clashes have taken place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- The invading army continues to storm Ukrainian military positions and carry out air strikes and shelling using multiple launch rocket systems.
- Ukrainian defenders have repelled enemy attacks in different directions including Yuzhno-Slobozhansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk.
Current situation on the front on October 4
Operational information as of 16:00 04.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, and another clash is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and carried out 113 attacks, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards Lyptsy, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Torske and in the direction of Drobysheve. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Yampol and Dronivka, two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack on the position of our defenders in the Predtechyny area.
In the Torets direction , our soldiers stopped six enemy offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne and in the direction of Ivano-Pol, another clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 20 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promyn, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiya and in the direction of Myrnograd. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 16 attacks.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Sichneve, Yalta, Piddubne, Novomykolaivka, Ternove, Novovasylivka, Novohrygorivka, and Verbove. Six clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of Novodanylivka, which was repulsed. The enemy launched an air strike in the Stepovoye area.
In the Prydniprovskie direction, the enemy made two attempts to break through the defense of our defenders, one clash is still ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Odradokamyanka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-