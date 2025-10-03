The AFU have repelled over 90 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 03.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Torets direction, our soldiers stopped nine enemy offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Viyimka, and towards Yampol and Dronivka; fighting is currently underway.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Seredne, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, and Torske. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out one assault operation towards the settlement of Pishchane.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe, and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 6 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 90 attacks, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Razine, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiivka and Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 26 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Sosnivka, Vorone, Sichneve, Novoivanivka and towards Novomykolaivka. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled four Russian attacks in the Poltavka area.

No offensive actions by enemy units have been recorded in the Orikhiv direction at this time. The settlement of Komyshuvakha was hit by an air strike.